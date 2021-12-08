>HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC: Southern rivals Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will look to get back to winning ways when they square off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter on Wednesday, December 8. The high-voltage clash will be played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim at 07:30 PM IST.

The Nizams are placed seventh in the points table with four points from three matches. Manolo Marquez’s men had a 1-1 draw in their last match against Jamshedpur. The Blues on the other hand, have the same number of points but they lost two of their last three matches. They are currently a spot behind Hyderabad in the standings after the former champions succumbed to title holders Mumbai city FC (3-1) on Saturday.

Here are the details about today's ISL 2021-22 encounter between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC:

HFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 22 between Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC.

HFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs BFC Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on Wednesday, December 8, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cleiton Silva

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh

Defenders: Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ashish Rai, Roshan Singh

Midfielders: Silva Almeida, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammed, Joao Victor

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Cleiton Silva

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC starting probable XI:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikanth Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Garcia, Yasir Mohammed, Hitesh Sharma, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Yronndu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

