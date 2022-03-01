HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC:

We are in for a riveting contest as Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC – the two sides that are placed at the top of the points table - battle it out for not only finishing at the top of the points table but also for the Indian Super League (ISL) title. It will take place at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.

In the last match, Hyderabad FC earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against Kerala Blasters FC, and with this, they confirmed their slot in the semi-final and have two matches in hand.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, beat NorthEast United FC in their last match to register their 10th win of the season. They are now a foot closer to the top four finish.

The last four of the five matches between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC have all ended in draws – these matches have come in the last four matches between the two sides.

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 63 between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

HFC vs JFC Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Tuesday. The game will kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Rohit Danu, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Ritwik Das, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima Chukwu

