HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Hyderabad will clash with Mumbai in their next match of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season that will take place at the PJN Stadium Goa on Saturday. Hyderabad FC come into this match placed second in the points table – they have 35 points from 19 matches. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC are placed fifth in the league with 31 points from 19 matches.

Hyderabad went down 3-0 to Jamshedpur in their last match. In case of Mumbai, they lost 3-1 against Kerala Blasters in their last match. With this, Kerala lead Mumbai by two points in the race for the top four.

Advertisement

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 9:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 108 between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC.

HFC vs MCFC Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs MCFC Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played on Saturday, March 05, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.

HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Javier Siverio

Advertisement

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Nawaz

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Sauvik Chakrabarti, Yasir Mohammad; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Javier Siverio

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC - Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Khassa Camara, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Yasir Mohammad, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio

Mumbai City FC - Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Vikram Pratap Singh, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.