HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 HFC vs OFC Match, November 5, G.M.C.

Hyderabad FC kicked off their Indian Super League title defence on a sublime note after winning three of their first four matches this season. Table-toppers Hyderabad FC will look to extend their four-match unbeaten when they will be in action on Saturday.

In their next Indian Super League encounter, Hyderabad FC will be up against Odisha FC. The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

In their opening match of the season, Manuel Marquez’s men were held to a 3-3 draw by Mumbai City FC. However, the defending Indian Super League champions scripted a prompt comeback and won three matches on the trot. In their last Indian Super League fixture, Hyderabad FC secured a 1-0 win over FC Goa. Hyderabad FC striker Javier Silverio scored the solitary goal of the match to earn the full three points for his side.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in the third spot in the Indian Super League standings. After claiming three wins from four games, Odisha FC currently have nine points under their belt.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, here is everything you need to know:

HFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL match.

HFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HFC vs OFC Match Details

The HFC vs OFC ISL match will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 5, at 5:30 pm IST.

HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Shubham Sarangi

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Raynier Fernandes

Strikers: Diego Mauricio, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Shubham Sarangi, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

