>HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal: Hyderabad FC (HFC) are set to take on a struggling SC East Bengal (SCEB) at GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 fixture on Thursday. The Nizams were on the losing side in their first match of the season but have been on an unbeaten streak since then. Manolo Marquez’s side have three wins and two draws in their last five games and will hope to bridge the gap between leaders Mumbai City FC and move to second spot with another victory here.

On the contrary, the Red and Golds are still searching for their first win of the season after seven games. Manolo Diaz’s men have managed to collect three points in this duration and have very bleak chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

The HFC vs SCEB game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>HFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 39 between Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal.

>HFC vs SCEB Live Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>HFC vs SCEB Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal will be played on Wednesday, December 23, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

>Vice-Captain: Naorem Mahesh Singh

>Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

>Defenders: Franjo Price, Raju Gaikwad, Juanan, Tomislav Mrcela

>Midfielders: Amir Dervisevic, Joao Victor, Mohammed Rafique, Nikhil Poojari

>Strikers: Naorem Mahesh Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

>Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

>Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Souvik Chakrabarti, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojari, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

>SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammed Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Daniel Chukwu

