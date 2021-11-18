His Career Ended Due to Injury, Ex-Sheffield United Defender Terry Kennedy Wins £1 Million Lottery Jackpot

A former footballer who was forced to retire due to injury has won a life-changing GBP 1 million (approx. Rs 10 crores) on the National Lottery. Terry Kennedy, who plied his trade for Sheffield United and Harrogate Town, has gone viral on social media after a video was shared of him being informed about his prize money.

Kennedy, who played with Manchester United star Harry Maguire in the Yorkshire clubs’ youth ranks, made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old in 2011. Injuries kept curtailing his progress as he had to miss the entire 2011-12 season due to a recurring knee injury. He was able to return in 2013 but injuries once again kept him off the field. In total, he made 24 appearances for the Blades before being released in 2016. He went on to have spells at Alfreton Town and Harrogate Town before calling it quits in 2018 at the age of just 25.

Kennedy recently celebrated his birthday on Monday and the 28-year-old’s life changed completely earlier this week when he found out he won GBP 1 million in the lottery. Video of footage of the former Championship footballer shows him anxiously holding his lucky ticket while talking to a lottery staff member on the phone. Dressed in his work attire, Kennedy’s priceless reaction was captured on camera by a friend as the lottery staff confirmed his winnings.

The brief video clip further shows the former footballer scarcely believe what he was hearing as he put his hands on his head and stared at the ceiling in disbelief, with a beaming smile on his face. His co-workers erupted in celebration and can also be heard in the background.

The video has racked up more than 3.3 million views on the microblogging site and likes over 6,000 times. Although, the Barnsley born former footballer’s career may have ended abruptly, the rest of his life looks to be a fortunate one, with a million pounds in the bank.

