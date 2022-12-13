'His English Isn't Great', Says Brazilian Ronaldo Following Kaka's 'Fat Man' Remark

One of the most iconic strikers in the history of football, Luis Ronaldo, has reacted to his compatriot Ricardo Kaka’s remarks about the legendary number 9.

On a BeIN sports panel, Kaka said that the great striker, who has cultivated an international following and universal awe thanks to his exploits on the pitch as he spearheaded Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph, isn’t perceived in the same manner back home.

Kaka said, “It’s strange to say this, but many Brazilians don’t support Brazil. It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you’ll be like, ‘Wow’, he has something different here. In Brazil, he’s just a fat man walking down the street".

Kaka’s co-panellists and former England players Gary Neville and John Terry couldn’t hold back their laughter at the 2007 Balon D’Or winner’s remarks.

Reacting to the comments, O Fenomeno, Ronaldo himself said that his countryman’s English isn’t eloquent and the comments were misinterpreted.

“His English is not great. Perhaps he wanted to refer to a treatment that we all receive as successful Brazilians abroad," Ronaldo said.

“Perhaps culturally we receive a more special treatment outside Brazil than in Brazil itself," the two-time Balon D’Or winner said.

“There, I thought he was kind of confused when it came to conveying this idea of what he was trying to say", said the 46-year-old.

Brazil, five-time winners of the FIFA World Cup, were shown the exit door at the 2022 edition of the world’s biggest sporting tournament by Luka Modric’s Croatia in their quarterfinal encounter.

They started the campaign in a strong fashion as they stormed into the knockout stages with two wins in three group games and registered a frightening 4-1 win over South Korea in their Round of 16 fixture.

However, the Selecao had to relinquish their dream for yet another star on their badge as they went down to the Balkan side on penalties after Croatia equalised late in the game to force a tie-breaker.

Croatia earned the right to progress to the final four of the tournament, setting up a blockbuster encounter against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the semifinal of the tournament in the Middle East.

