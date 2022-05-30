Homecoming? Inter Milan Make Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku Top Summer Target

It was not a long time back when Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku communicated his desire to return to Inter Milan. Later, he had to apologise to Chelsea fans and his teammates. Now it seems that Lukaku’s aspirations of reuniting with his Inter Milan teammates might well come true as reports are rife that the Nerazzurri are interested in signing the 29-year-old striker.

Inter Milan have made Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku their prime target for the summer, writes Calciomercato, a report published by ESPN stated.

“Having failed to defend their Serie A title, the Nerazzurri are planning to move quickly to add reinforcements and it is reported that they are already discussing ways in which a deal can be reached to bring the Belgium international back to San Siro," the report further claimed.

Lukaku was highly criticized for giving an unsanctioned interview to Sky Italia back in January.

“I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more," Lukaku has then said.

The Belgian striker had joined the London giants for an amount of 97.5 million pounds last summer. But he has not been able to replicate his Serie A form on his return to Chelsea. In the recently concluded season of English Premier League, he scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

During his stint at Inter Milan, Lukaku had a fabulous outing. The striker scored 64 goals after playing 95 matches. Lukaku was an integral part of Inter Milan’s Serie A-winning squad in the 2020-21 season under Antonio Conte. In that season, he had found the back of the net 24 times after playing 36 matches.

In the international circuit, Lukaku has played 101 matches for Belgium and scored 68 goals.

