Hope 'Captain Fantastic' Serves as Inspiration for New Generation of Indian Footballers, Says Sunil Chhetri

Captain Fantastic chronicles the life of India’s talismanic captain who’s been a legendary footballer and also one of the world’s top international goal-scorers - Sunil Chhetri.

ALSO READ| Gamers to Bid Farewell to FIFA Franchise after 30 Years

Spread over three parts, the docu-series explores the different phases of Chhetri’s life, right from childhood to stardom through the eyes of the iconic footballer himself, his family, closest associates and an array of luminaries from the world of football and beyond. It provides viewers with hitherto unknown glimpses of Chhetri’s life - the wary youngster courting his coach’s daughter, the ultra-competitive opponent that won’t concede even family board games, the modern-day skipper who inspires youngsters with his fitness and drive.

“I am extremely humbled to have a docu-film capturing my life’s story through the lens of the people who have made me who I am," Sunil Chhetri said.

Advertisement

“I hope that this docu-film serves as an inspiration for the new generation of Indian footballers to serve the ultimate dream of making India a global football powerhouse," he added.

One of the most prolific footballers in India, Chhetri is the country’s all-time top goal scorer and most-capped player. He has scored 84 goals in 131 official international appearances since his debut on June 12 2005 against Pakistan. Chhetri has bagged 84 goals for India, behind Messi’s tally of 90, and Ronaldo’s 117 goals.

“You know all about Ronaldo and Messi. Now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. Sunil Chhetri, Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

The 38-year-old is currently the third-highest active international goalscorer, just behind legends of the game Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The first episode of the series will look back at Chhetri’s debut and the early days of his footballing career.

Advertisement

“The first episode takes us back to where it all started…all leading up to his India debut at the age of 20. Close associates, loved ones, and footballing colleagues help tell the tale — apart from the man himself, the man affectionately dubbed, ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’," the synopsis of the first episode said.

The second episode consists of Chhetri’s early days with the national team, realising his dream of playing professional football. The third and final episode shows how Chhetri reaches the heights of his professional and personal life.

Advertisement

FIFA+ had earlier released Maitanam, a sports documentary comprising six inspirational and vivid stories from the Indian state of Kerala where football is a way of life.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here