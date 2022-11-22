Home / News / Football / LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: USA vs WAL
LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: USA vs WAL

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 00:54 IST

Qatar

Nov 22, 2022 00:54 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 21' USA on the ball; USA 0-0 WAL

The Americans are trying to push the issue as they move swiftly across the field to get the ball in the danger zone.

But, the Welsh defence holds strong to thwart the advance.

Nov 22, 2022 00:46 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 14' Ampadu shoots from distance; USA 0-0 WAL

Harry Wilson’s cross into the box from the free kick is cleared out, but only as far as Ethan Ampadu lurking just outside the box.

The Spezia man tries his luck but his shot is blazed over the post.

Nov 22, 2022 00:44 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 12' McKennie sees yellow; USA 0-0 WAL

Weston McKennie follows his teammate into the referee’s notebook for a mistimed tackle near the touchline.

Nov 22, 2022 00:43 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 11' Dest gets his name taken by the referee; USA 0-0 WAL

The referee brandishes a yellow to Sergino Dest for his challenge on Neco Williams.

First booking of the game.

Nov 22, 2022 00:42 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 9' Hennessey save; USA 0-0 WAL

The Welsh keeper comes up big to stop the ball from going into his net off a Rodon header.

USA recycle the ball as they get a cross in for Josh Sergent to head it with real power, but once again Hennessey stands tall to keep the scoreboard from ticking.

Nov 22, 2022 00:37 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 5' Energetic start to the game; USA 0-0 WAL

The game is off to a fast start with both teams trying to get a foothold in the game.

Nov 22, 2022 00:35 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: KICK OFF! ; USA 0-0 WAL

We are underway at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Welsh, captained by the talismanic Gareth Bale will be in their traditional red jersey and start the game with a 3-4-3 formation.

The USA, playing in all white, under the aegis of Gregg Berhalter start in a 4-3-3 formation.

Nov 22, 2022 00:05 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: Starting Lineups

Nov 22, 2022 00:04 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: USA vs WAL

Up next, the USA are all set to face Wales in the Group B game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Nov 21, 2022 23:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: FULLTIME! The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed the game for Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands outfit against Senegal ina hard-fought contest.

SEN 0-2 NED

 

Nov 21, 2022 23:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 90+8' GOAL! Netherlands seal the deal; SEN 0-2 NED

Davy Klaassen put the ball in the back of the net after Mendy spilled Depay’s shot on target.

Klaassen continued his run to pick up the scraps as he poke the ball beyond the Senegalese keeper to seal the fixture in favour of the Dutchmen.

Nov 21, 2022 23:25 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 90+4' Netherlands substitution; SEN 0-1 NED

Marten de Roon replaces goalscorer Cody Gakpo for the final minutes of the game.

Nov 21, 2022 23:23 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 90' Eight added minutes; SEN 0-1 NED

The fourth official signals for eight minutes of time to be added on.

Can Senegal find an equaliser this late in the game to salvage a point?

Nov 21, 2022 23:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 84' GOAL! Gakpo scores; SEN 0-1 NED

GOAL!

Dutch footballer of the year Cody Gakpo gets on the end of a delightful De Jong ball as he runs into the middle of the box and jumps high enough to head it into the net past a hapless Mendy.

SEN 0-1 NED

 

Nov 21, 2022 23:10 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 79' Dutch change; SEN 0-0 NED

Teun Koopmeiners and Davy Klaasen are chosen to replace Steven Berghuis and Steven Berjwijn.

Nov 21, 2022 23:04 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 71' Kouyate stretchered off; SEN 0-0 NED

Cheikhou Kouyate is stretchered off the field after going down clutching his thigh following a possible strain sustained during his attempted leap for a header.

He will be replaced by Pape Gueye.

Cisse also opts for another change as Nicolas Jackson comes in to replace Krepin Diatta.

Nov 21, 2022 23:00 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 69' Change for Senegal; SEN 0-0 NED

Bamba Dieng comes on to replace Boulaye Dia as Aliou Cisse decides to make another change to his team.

Nov 21, 2022 22:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 64' Dia Shoots ; SEN 0-0 NED

Dia unleashes a strong shot towards the bottom corner of the near post from inside the box, but the Dutch keeper gets down just in time to keep the ball out of the net.

Nov 21, 2022 22:53 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 62' Substitutions all around; SEN 0-0 NED

Memphis Depay comes in for Vincent Janssen for the Dutch while Senegal’s Abdou Diallo gives way for Ismail Jacobs.

Nov 21, 2022 22:51 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 59' Berghuis shoots; SEN 0-0 NED

Berghuis turns away from a defender to create space for himself as he shapes to shoot.

He gets a shot away with his left but Senegal captain Koulibaly gets in the way of the shot to turn the ball away for a corner.

Nov 21, 2022 22:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 52' Van Dijk Header; SEN 0-0 NED

Virgil Van Dijk meets the corner from the left with a towering header. His marker Gana Gueye can’t get close to the Dutch skipper’s leap.

The Liverpool defender gets a strong head to the ball but directs it just over the bar.

Nov 21, 2022 22:40 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 48' Dia on the run; SEN 0-0 NED

Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia takes on the Dutch defence as he seeks to get past the back line. He almost succeeds in his attempt but is stopped in his tracks by Nathan Ake who stands his ground.

Nov 21, 2022 22:37 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: SECOND HALF!; SEN 0-0 NED

The second period of this exciting game is underway as both team look to get the crucial opening goal.

Nov 21, 2022 22:22 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: HALFTIME!; SEN 0-0 NED

The Dutchmen and the Teranga Lions head into the break just as they started the game with the score still at nil-nil.

It has been a really smooth watch up until this point with both teams eyeing an opening win in Qatar.

 

Nov 21, 2022 22:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 45' Senegal counter; SEN 0-0 NED

The African outfit try to hit on the counter as three forwards sprint forward awaiting a through ball in from the wings.

However, the ball supplied is hit with a bit too much power as Dutch keeper Andries Noppert rushes off his line to collect it.

Nov 21, 2022 22:15 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 39' Berghuis shoots; SEN 0-0 NED

Berghuis has space to shoot from outside the box after a quick move by the Dutch.

However, the midfielder’s shot is hit hard, but not as true. The ball flies over the target as another chance comes to nought.

Nov 21, 2022 22:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 31' Dutch free kick; SEN 0-0 NED

The Netherlands have a free kick in a dangerous area, very similar to their previous one, with Gakpo and Berghuis once again standing over the ball.

The ball is delivered in, but the Senegalese custodian Eduord Mendy raises the highest and punches it away.

Nov 21, 2022 22:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 29' Senegal opportunity; SEN 0-0 NED

The Dutch were very nearly the architects of their own downfall as a reluctant pass inside their own penalty box almost gifted a chance to Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The Netherlands defenders get back just in time to keep the ball out, but that was a nervy moment back there.

Nov 21, 2022 21:58 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 24' Sarr lets one fly; SEN 0-0 NED

Sarr bring a long ball down at the edge of the box with a scrumptious touch before side-stepping a defender to make some space for the shot as he tries to curl one in at the far post.

But, Dutch skipper Van Dijk heads the ball out.

Lovely play from the young Senegal forward.

Nov 21, 2022 21:54 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 22' Netherlands free kick; SEN 0-0 NED

Berghuis plays a cross in but the African nation deals with the danger as they get the ball out of harm’s way, forcing the Dutch to build up from the back once again.

Nov 21, 2022 21:53 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 19' Netherlands let Senegal off the hook; SEN 0-0 NED

Stupendous move from the Dutchmen as Bergwijn releases Berghuis with a ball between two defenders with the outside of his boot. The Ajax midfielder, Berghuis, finds Frenkie De Jong on the other side and urges him to shoot. But, the Barcelona man delays his shot as he tries to sit a defender down, but the Senegalese defensive unit get back in time to thwart the chance. Big let off for Senegal.
Nov 21, 2022 21:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 16' Netherlands go close; SEN 0-0 NED

Cody Gakpo, who has been lively, plays a delicious cross in towards the far post from the right wing. Blind gets a head to it but the ball flies wide of the mark.
Nov 21, 2022 21:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 15' Netherlands attack ; SEN 0-0 NED

Netherlands try to hit their opponents on a quick break after winning the ball near the halfway line. Gakpo carries the ball forward before laying it off to Jansen on the right, who pulls it back into the middle. But, the Senegalese defensive unit is on hand to get the ball away.
Nov 21, 2022 21:42 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 9' Sarr shoots over the bar ; SEN 0-0 NED

Sarr, who has been actively involved in the opening exchanges of the game has the chance to get a shot away as he is afforded some space outside the box. The 24-year-old pulls the trigger but the bar sails over the crossbar.
Nov 21, 2022 21:39 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 7' Senegal free kick ; SEN 0-0 NED

Ismaila Sarr with some clever feet to outwit Dutch defender De Ligt. The Bayern stopper back brings the Watford star down to concede a free kick.
Nov 21, 2022 21:37 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 5' Netherlands chance; SEN 0-0 NED

Some brilliant football on display here from the Dutch. They work their way well into the box but can't find the decisive touch to put the ball into the back of the net. Good start to the game.
Nov 21, 2022 21:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 2' Senegal quick off the block; SEN 0-0 NED

The African outfit have come off strong off the block as they display some energetic legs in the opening minutes of the game. They need to maintain this tempo if they are to get the better of the formidable Dutchmen.
Nov 21, 2022 21:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: KICK OFF! ; SEN 0-0 NED

The Netherlands get us underway shooting from left to right.
Nov 21, 2022 21:31 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: SEN vs NED

The Netherlands will be spotted in their customary orange jersey, while Senegal appear in all whites. The Dutchmen under the tutelage of Louis Van Gaal start off in a 5-3-2 formation, captained by Virgil Van Dijk, making his World Cup debut. Senegal, led by Kalidou Koulibaly, start off in a 4-3-4 formation under the watchful eye of Aliou Cisse.  

Nov 21, 2022 21:29 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: Fans excited by the big prospect we have on our hands

Nov 21, 2022 21:12 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: Starting Lineups

Nov 21, 2022 21:11 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: SEN vs NED

Senegal take on The Netherlands in the second game of the day. The Group A fixture will see the African and European outfits go head to head against each other looking for an opening victory in Qatar.
Nov 21, 2022 20:47 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: FULLTIME!; England Beat Iran 6-2

England Win. A brace from Bukayo Saka in addition to goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish ensured England registered a resounding 6-2 win over Iran who pulled two back through Mehdi Taremi ENG 6-2 IRN  

Nov 21, 2022 20:43 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90+10' GOAL! Taremi scores from the spot; ENG 6-2 IRN

GOAL! Iran score from the spot as Taremi slots it home past Jordan Pickford ENG 6-2 IRN
Nov 21, 2022 20:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90+10' Penalty for Iran ; ENG 6-1 IRN

Iran have a penalty for a foul by Stones inside the box.
Nov 21, 2022 20:38 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90+8' Azmoun hits the bar ; ENG 6-1 IRN

Sardar Azmoun is played through on goal as he latches on to the ball before firing one on target. But, Pickford palms it on to the bar to keep the scoreboard from ticking.
Nov 21, 2022 20:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90' 10 minutes added on ; ENG 6-1 IRN

At the end of the regulation 90, a further 10 minutes are to be added on in this game at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Nov 21, 2022 20:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 90' GOAL! England get their sixth ; ENG 6-1 IRN

GOAL! Jack Grealish nets England's sixth of the night thanks to some selfless play by Callum Wilson, who carries the ball into the danger area before pulling it back for the Manchester City player. ENG 6-1 IRN
Nov 21, 2022 20:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 83' England chance ; ENG 5-1 IRN

Rashford wiggles his way through the defenders as he sells a couple of dummies before getting a shot away, cutting in from the left. His attempt is blocked and England have another corner.
Nov 21, 2022 20:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 77' Iran Substitution ; ENG 5-1 IRN

Sardar Azmoun come on in place of Ahmad Nourollahi.
Nov 21, 2022 20:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 75' Callum Wilson on for Harry Kane; ENG 5-1 IRN

Newcastle's Wilson makes his way onto the field as he replaces skipper Kane. Southgate makes use of his squad depth as he uses all five available changes for the first time in a World Cup game.
Nov 21, 2022 20:14 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 72' GOAL! England get their fifth; ENG 5-1 IRN

GOAL! 49 seconds is all it took for Rashford to get on the scoresheet after coming off the bench. The Manchester United man takes a couple of touches before pushing the ball into the back of the net from the left after being played through by Kane. ENG 5-1 IRN
Nov 21, 2022 20:11 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 70' Substitution for England; ENG 4-1 IRN

Eric Dier, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish come on in place of Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount.
Nov 21, 2022 20:08 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 65' GOAL! Iran pull one back; ENG 4-1 IRN

GOAL! Mehdi Taremi grabs a goal for the Iranians with a first-time strike following a brilliant through ball by Ali Gholizadeh which spilts the English defence. ENG 4-1 IRN
Nov 21, 2022 20:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 62' GOAL! Saka gets his second; ENG 4-0 IRN

A dey to remember for Saka as he grabs his second goal after some good individual work on the left. The Arsenal man cuts in from the left to make room for a shot and pulls the trigger. The ball bustles into the back of the net. ENG 4-0 IRN  

Nov 21, 2022 19:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 56' England chance; ENG 3-0 IRN

Maguire drives from around his own box to find Kane in the middle of the park. The English skipper plays Sterling through on goal with a deft flick. Sterling runs towards the goal but is thwarted by the last Iranian defender.
Nov 21, 2022 19:54 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 54' England corner; ENG 3-0 IRN

The Three Lions earn a corner following some good work around the penalty box by goalscorer Bellingham. But, the corner is dealt with by the Iranian keeper who punches the ball away.
Nov 21, 2022 19:53 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 51' England on the ball; ENG 3-0 IRN

Gareth Southgate's men have come out of the tunnel with a sense of confidence reflective of their strong first-half showing. The English move the ball around with an air of positivity around their play.
Nov 21, 2022 19:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: SECOND HALF; ENG 3-0 IRN

England get the second half underway as the seek to add to the scoreline. Three changes for Iran as Alireza Jahanbaksh, Ali Karimi and Roozbeh Cheshmi make way for Ali Gholizadeh, Saeid Ezatolahi and Hossein Kanaani.

Nov 21, 2022 19:31 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: HALFTIME; ENG 3-0 IRN

England head into the break with a three-goal advantage. Brilliant display of attacking football from the English Lions in the opening 45 minutes of their World Cup campaign.  

Nov 21, 2022 19:28 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 45 +11' Opportunity for Iran; ENG 3-0 IRN

Jahanbaksh is presented with a great opportunity to pull one back for Iran before halftime as Taremi finds him at the far end. But the Feyenoord player skies his effort.
Nov 21, 2022 19:23 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 45' 14 added minutes; ENG 3-0 IRN

14 minutes of time to be added on at the end of the first period for injuries and stoppages.
Nov 21, 2022 19:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 45' GOAL! Saka scores; ENG 3-0 IRN

GOAL! England rampant. Bellingham wins the ball at the centre of the park to play it to Harry Kane, who does well to find Sterling in the box and the Chelsea forward taps in from close range to put the Three Lions three up. ENG 3-0 IRN  

Nov 21, 2022 19:14 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 43' GOAL! Saka scores; ENG 2-0 IRN

GOAL! Maguire cushions the ball down with his head off a corner to direct the ball towards Saka and the Arsenal teenager pulls the trigger as she shoots with his left to send the ball into the back of the net. ENG 2-0 IRN  

 

Nov 21, 2022 19:11 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 39' Rice with a crucial interception; ENG 1-0 IRN

Iran launch a dangerous attack down the right wing before playing a low cross into the box. Rice drops in deep to cut the ball out and see the danger off.
Nov 21, 2022 19:07 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 34' GOAL! Bellingham finds the net; ENG 1-0 IRN

GOAL!
Luke Shaw plays a delightful cross into the area from the left and Jude Bellingham puts England ahead with a header from the middle of the box.
ENG 1-0 IRN

Nov 21, 2022 19:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 31' Harry Maguire rattles the bar; ENG 0-0 IRN

Sterling earns the Three Lions a corner with some neat footwork. The resulting set piece is swung in as Harry Maguire gets a head to it on. But, unfortunately, the ball hits the crossbar and comes out. Unlucky for the Manchester United man.
Nov 21, 2022 19:01 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 29' England Link up well; ENG 0-0 IRN

England work the ball well into the danger area with a couple of intricate passes as Saka, from the left, finds Mount charging into the box. The Chelsea midfielder strikes it in stride but has to watch it hit the side netting. Big chance for England.
Nov 21, 2022 18:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 25' England Free kick; ENG 0-0 IRN

England have a free kick near the halfway line as Trippier tries to catch the opponent by surprise as he takes yet another quick set piece looking for skipper Kane. It almost works, but the Iranians wake up just in time to clear the danger.
Nov 21, 2022 18:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 15' Change in personnel for Iran at goal; ENG 0-0 IRN

Beiranvand is back to his feet after treating his bleeding nose following his clash with the defender. The ball is back in play briefly before the Iranian custodian signals for a switch before going back to the ground clutching his face. Backup keeper Hossein Hosseini will replace the unfortunate Alireza Beiranvand.
Nov 21, 2022 18:46 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: 8' England with a chance; ENG 0-0 IRN

England have a chance to take the lead following a Kieran Trippier free-kick which finds Harry Kane. Kane plays a good cross into the box. But the Iranian custodian Beiranvard gets a hand to it before colliding into onrushing defender Hosseini as Harry Maguire finds the side netting
Nov 21, 2022 18:39 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: KICK OFF! ENG 0-0 IRN

England get their world cup campaign underway against the Iranians at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar. England will be in their traditional white drip while Iran sport their red.  

Nov 21, 2022 18:37 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE: Starting Lineups

Nov 21, 2022 18:14 IST

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on Gareth Bale’s Wales.

England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | ENG vs IRN | ENG vs IRN Commentary | ENG vs IRN Live Score | ENG vs IRN Live Updates | ENG vs IRN Score,

England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.

The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.

USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

