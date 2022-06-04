HUN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Hungary vs England Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 HUN vs ENG Match, June 4, Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, 9:30 IST

HUN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match between Hungary and England: Hungary will face England in the UEFA Nations League on June 4 at the Puskas Arena Park, Budapest. The match is scheduled for 9:30 pm IST. The English team, led by Harry Kane, will be looking to win silverware after losing the EURO finals to Italy. The hosts, on the other hand, can be giant killers and easily cause a major upset in this fixture.

Hungary won’t be changing much in their squad as mentioned by Coach Marco Rossi. Veteran Adam Salzai is expected to play for the 80th time for his nation. The youngster Zalan Vansca has looked vibrant in the previous matches and will be hoping to start the match for the Hungarians.

Meanwhile, England faces few injury concerns as Ben White, Eric Dyer and Tyrone Mings have already been ruled out from the competition. Captain Harry Kane will be leading the attack along with Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.

The match seems to be highly competitive and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Ahead of the match between Hungary and England, here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs ENG Telecast

The match between Hungary and England will be telecast live on Sony Sports Channels.

HUN vs ENG Live Streaming

The match between Hungary and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HUN vs ENG Match Details

The HUN vs ENG match will be played at the Puskas Arena Park, Budapest on Saturday, June 4, at 9:30 PM IST.

HUN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Declan Rice

Suggested Playing XI for HUN vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goal Keeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, John Stones

Mid Fielders: Declan Rice, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka

Forwards: Harry Kane, Adam Szalai

Hungary vs England Possible Starting XI:

Hungary Predicted Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Loic Nego, Attila Fiola, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Adam Nagy, Adam Sallai, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane

