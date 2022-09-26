Hungary vs Italy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Nations League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Table toppers Hungary will aim to carry forward their terrific run when they will take on Italy on Tuesday at the UEFA Nations League. The match between Hungary and Italy will be played at the Puskas Arena Park in Budapest.

Hungary come into the fixture after outclassing mighty Germany 0-1 in their last UEFA Nations League match. Hungarian striker Adam Szalai scored the solitary goal of the match in the 17th minute to earn full three points for his side.

Hungary have so far won three of their five UEFA Nations League matches.

Italy secured a crucial 1-0 win against England in their last match. For Italy, their striker Giacomo Raspadori scored the winning goal against England. Italy, with eight points from five matches, currently find themselves in second spot on the points table.

Ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Italy; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Italy will be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Italy will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Hungary vs Italy be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Italy will be played at the Puskas Arena Park in Budapest.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Hungary vs Italy begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Italy will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hungary vs Italy UEFA Nations League match?

Hungary vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs Italy UEFA Nations League match?

Hungary vs Italy UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Hungary vs Italy Possible Starting XI:

Hungary Predicted Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Milos Kerkez, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Attila Fiola, Dominik Szoboszlai, Daniel Gazdag, Adam Szalai

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnaumma, Rafael Toloi, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Bryan Cristante, Federico Dimarco, Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori

