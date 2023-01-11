Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennaiyin FC scripted an outstanding comeback to secure a point from their last Indian Super League fixture against Jamshedpur FC. However, Thomas Brdaric’s men have not been able to register a win in their last three matches. Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to get back on track as they are set to resume the Indian Super League campaign on Thursday.

In their next match, Chennaiyin FC will be up against a high-flying Hyderabad FC side. The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. After bagging 15 points from 12 matches, Chennaiyin FC find themselves in the seventh spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, defending champions Hyderabad FC will come into the game after recording a comfortable 1-3 win over FC Goa in their last match.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Samik Mitra, Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

