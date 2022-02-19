>HFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Hyderabad FC, a side that is leading the points table, will look to consolidate their position when they take on a rather struggling FC Goa side in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Athletic Stadium, on Saturday night.

FC Goa have just not found the final kick to close out matches, they have not found the net as they rank 7th for goals.

Hyderabad FC will aim to solidify their position at the top of the points table while FC Goa will look to stay alive in the season.

Advertisement

The match between >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

HFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 95 between >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa.

HFC vs FCG Streaming

The match between >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs FCG Match Details

The match between >Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa will be played on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 PM IST.

HFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Jorge Ortiz

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez

Advertisement

Midfielders: Sauvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jorge Ortiz

>Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

>Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Nikhil Poojary, Joao Victor (C), Sauvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

>FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Dylan Fox, Anwar Ali; Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Saviour Gama; Jorge Ortiz

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.