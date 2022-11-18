Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Hyderabad FC kicked off their title defence on a brilliant note and won five of their first six games in the ninth season of the Indian Super League. The table-toppers will now aim to carry forward their six-match unbeaten as they are set to face Kerala Blasters on Saturday. The two teams will be in action at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The defending champions will come into the fixture after getting the better of Jamshedpur FC, in their last match. Hyderabad FC midfielder Mohammad Yasir scored the solitary goal of the game to defeat last season’s shield winners.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters won two matches back-to-back to regain much-needed momentum ahead of the crucial Saturday fixture. After securing three wins from six matches, Ivan Vukomanovic’s men are currently placed in the fifth position on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche,

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP

