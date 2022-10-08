Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Hyderabad FC are all set to start their ISL campaign on Sunday. Hyderabad FC, in their opening fixture, will be up against Mumbai City FC. The match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Hyderabad FC had defeated Kerala Blasters in last season’s final to clinch their maiden ISL title.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe Tops Football Earnings List at $128 Million, Says Forbes Report

In defence, Manolo Marquez’s side have managed to retain their Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia. In the attacking department, Hyderabad FC will heavily rely on their Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Advertisement

With 43 goals to their name, Hyderabad FC had emerged as the highest goal-scoring side in the ISL 2021-22 season.

In their next fixture, Hyderabad FC will travel to Guwahati to play against NorthEast United FC.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

Advertisement

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohamad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Vikram Singh

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here