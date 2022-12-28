Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

NorthEast United FC produced a stellar display in their last Indian Super League fixture to get the better of mighty ATK Mohun Bagan. NorthEast United secured a 1-0 win over the Kolkata giants to claim their first win of the Indian Super League season. The Highlanders will now be looking to carry forward the winning momentum as they are set to face second-placed Hyderabad FC on Thursday. The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after clinching a comfortable 0-3 win over Bengaluru FC in their last match. The defending Indian Super League champions have so far managed to win eight matches.

Ahead of Thursday’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will take place on December 29, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onanindia, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu, Javier Silverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirhsad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Gaurav Bora, Tondonba Singh, Aaron Evans, Emil Benny, John Gaztanaga, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteaux, Wilmar Gil, Rochharzela

