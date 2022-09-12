On Monday, September 12, the Durand Cup 2023 will get its last semi-finalists as Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC will collide in the ultimate quarter-final match at the epochal Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Reigning Indian Super League Champions Hyderabad FC qualified as table toppers from group C, after securing three massive wins and enduring just a solitary defeat in their tournament opener against Army Green. They are in fine fettle and are coming into the fixture on the back of some amazing displays against top teams.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Hyderabad’s top scorer Bartholomew Ogbechehas been in top form in front of goal and has scored some screamers in the coveted tournament. He has formed a good tandem with his strike partner Joel Chianese who will also be a big threat to Hyderabad’s oppositions heading into the next stages.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan United have had a dream run in the Durand Cup until now. They have outperformed strong teams like ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal to make their way into the quarter-finals. The 17-year-old Indian prodigy Gyamar Nikum has been the top scorer for Rajasthan. However, Rajasthan will have to play out of their skin to outclass a strong Hyderabad FC.

Ahead of the Durand Cup match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC be played?

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC will be played on Monday, September 12.

Where will the match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC be played?

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Advertisement

What time will the match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC begin?

The Durand Cup match quarter-final between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC will begin at 6 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC?

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC?

Advertisement

The Durand Cup quarter-final match between Hyderabad FC and Rajasthan United FC will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Rajasthan United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Roy Bhaskar (Gk), Akhand Tarif, Ambekar Abhishek, Bhatt Hardik, Chadha Puneet, Chawan Anil, Nikum Gyamar, Ramos Omar, Harmanjot Singh, Bonet Francesc, Manzi Pedro

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC Football Predicted Line-up: Gurmeet Singh (Gk), Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here