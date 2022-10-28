Hyderabad and FC Goa will square off in a blockbuster match of the ongoing Indian Super League on October 29. Both Hyderabad and FC Goa are yet to lose a match this season and will be keen to maintain the bragging rights on Saturday. Hyderabad secured a 1-0 win in their last match against Bengaluru. Bartholomew Ogbeche found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to clinch victory for his team. The defending champions will again rely on Ogbeche in the riveting contest against FC Goa. It will be interesting to see if Redeem Tlang will feature in FC Goa’s starting line-up. Tlang scored one goal in their last match and looked in good touch. FC Goa will have to contend with Hyderabad’s formidable defence which includes Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia Zabala and Chinglensana Singh. The crowd at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium will be firmly behind Hyderabad and pundits are backing the hosts to prevail.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa begin?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on October 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa?

Advertisement

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

HFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joao Victor

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Laxmikant Kattimani

DEF: Odei Onaindia Zabala, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali

MID: Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir

ST: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Alvaro Vasquez

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC and FC Goa Starting XIs -

Hyderabad Probable Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia Zabala, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

FC Goa Probable Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Valiente Hernandez, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Alvaro Vasquez

Read all the Latest Sports News here