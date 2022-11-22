Hype Mode to Offer New Features During FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming on JioCinema

The first two days of FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming have not been fruitful enough for Indian football fans. Viewers were left absolutely aggrieved after the live-streaming service kept buffering even on the second day of the Qatar World Cup.

Multiple users have already expressed their disappointment with JioCinema, the official live-streaming service to experience Qatar World Cup matches in India. However, JioCinema has now come up with the latest update, which is expected to solve the problem and improve the quality of online streaming.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

Advertisement

The new update, which is available on Android and iOS and on JioCinema Web as well, also offers a unique feature called Hype Mode.

The Hype Mode will help the viewers in experiencing the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches from multiple angles. Moreover, the new feature will also offer various details about the two teams during their match. Although, the Hype Mode will only be available during a live match and users will not be able to use it after the full-time whistle is blown.

Users will have to switch to full screen in order to turn on the Hype Mode. And after that, the Hype Mode toggle will be visible on the top-left side of the screen. For the unversed, the Hype Mode also has a six-slide tutorial.

The Hype Mode basically comprises four buttons and the first of these will offer several statistics of a match. The second button provides multiple camera angles to enjoy the game. The third button will show the best possible angle of crucial highlights of a particular match. The fourth and final button helps the user in configuring different settings.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Benzema-Less France Look to Break ‘Champions Curse’ With Star-Studded Squad

Advertisement

The Hype Mode is only available on phones and the Multicam Toggle is available for the JioCinema Android TV app.

Coming back to the on-field events, hosts Qatar had to endure a 0-2 defeat against Ecuador in the opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ecuador striker Enner Valencia scored a brace in the game to earn valuable three points for his side. In the second fixture of the Qatar World Cup, England thrashed Iran by a convincing margin of six goals to two.

Defending champions France will kick of their World Cup campaign on Wednesday with an encounter against Australia. The match is slated to be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Sports News here