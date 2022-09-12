'I am Devastated That My Time at Chelsea Has Come to An End'- Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that he was left devastated after he was sacked by the club last week. He mentioned that he had never thought he would be leaving so soon as he felt at home at Chelsea, both professionally and personally.

“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write, and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end," Tuchel tweeted.

“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally."

Tuchel, however mentioned that the pride and joy at helping the team to win the Champions League and Club World Cup will stay with him forever and he was honoured to be a part of the club’s history. He then concluded his statement by saying that his time at Chelsea would have a special place in his heart.

“The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever," he said.

“I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart," said Tuchel.

Tuchel joined the club in January 2021 and made an instant impact on the team as he guided the team to lift the Champions League trophy that season.

However, his start with the team in the new campaign hasn’t been a bright one as they were handed a shock 1-0 loss by Dinamo Zagreb on the opening night of this season’s Champions League.

Following Zagreb’s defeat, Tuchel was relieved of his duties by the Chelsea owners and was replaced by Graham Potter. The new manager has signed a five year deal with Chelsea.

The blues’ Premier League fixture against Fulham was postponed over the weekend due to The Queen’s death, and therefore will now be seen in action in their Champions League match on September 14 where they will take on RB Salzburg under the guidance of newly appointed Potter.

