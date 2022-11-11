Home » News » Football » I am Too Confident! Pele Predicts FIFA World Cup Glory for Brazil

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 11, 2022, 15:21 IST

Rio de Janeiro

Neymar (Twitter Image)
Football legend Pele has said that he believes Brazil will be crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time in Qatar next month. Brazil earned a berth in international football’s premier event by going undefeated in qualifying and finishing top of the 10-team South American group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

“You may even think that I am too confident, but I feel that we will see Brazil win again," the 82-year-old said on social media. He accompanied the post with a photo of himself lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in a convertible as it passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

Brazil, who last won the World Cup in 2002, will begin their campaign against Serbia on November 24 and will also meet Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, reports Xinhua.

Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Pele is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

In recent years, he battled a series of health issues, including problems related to his spine, hip, knee and kidneys. Last year, he underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his colon, which was followed by chemotherapy.

Brazil had an undefeated World Cup qualifying campaign to finish first from South America, conceding just five goals in 17 matches.

They will train for five days next week in Turin, Italy before heading to Qatar.

BRAZIL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas/MEX), Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Alex Telles (Sevilla/ESP), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP), Richarlison (Tottenham/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Antony (Manchester United/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal/ENG), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Pedro (Flamengo)

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: November 11, 2022, 15:21 IST
last updated: November 11, 2022, 15:21 IST

