I-League 2020-21 Final Round Qualifiers Delhi FC vs Kenkre Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Delhi FC will lock horns with Kenkre on Wednesday, October 20, in their second match of the final round of the I-League qualifiers. The match between Delhi and Kenkre is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm (IST) and it will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Delhi FC started their campaign in the final round of I-League qualifiers with a 0-1 loss at the hands of Rajasthan FC and they will be desperate to open their accounts against Kenkre in the points table. Delhi qualified for this round after registering four wins in as many games in the I-League Qualifiers.

In contrast to their opponents, Kenkre had a positive start in the final round of the tournament as they defeated Madan Maharaj FC 1-0 in their first game. Kenkre FC reached this stage after finishing second in the Pool B table with two wins, one draw and one loss to their name from for games.

Advertisement

Ahead of the final round of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 match between Delhi FC vs Kenkre; here is all you need to know:

>When will the I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kenkre Final Round Qualifiers match start?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kenkre Final Round Qualifiers match will be played on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

>Where is the I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Kenkre Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Kenkre football match will be played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

>What time will the I-League Delhi FC vs Kenkre Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Delhi FC vs Kenkre match will commence from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

>How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Kenkre online?

The I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Kenkre football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

>Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Delhi FC vs Kenkre football match on TV?

The I-League Delhi FC vs Kenkre match will be televised in India on 1Sport Channel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.