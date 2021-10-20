I-League 2020-21 Final Round Qualifiers Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the fourth match of the I-League Qualifiers 2021, final round – Madan Maharaj will cross swords with Rajasthan FC on Wednesday, October 20. The match between the two teams will commence at 03:45 pm (IST) and it is scheduled to take place at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Madan Maharaj team is coming into this match after losing their first game at the hands of Kenkre and they will hope to bounce back from that defeat by winning this game. Madan Maharaj qualified for this round of the league after topping the group A table with five points in their kitty from one win and two draws.

Rajasthan FC started their final round of the qualifiers stage with a 1-0 win over Delhi FC and will look to build on it by getting past their today’s opponent to consolidate their spot at the top of the table.

Rajasthan squad finished second at the Ground stage of the tournament with five points under their belt.

Ahead of the final round of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 match between Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC; here is all you need to know:

>When will the I-League 2021 Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC Final Round Qualifiers match start?

The I-League 2021 Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC Final Round Qualifiers match will be played on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

>Where is the I-League 2020-21 Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The match between Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan FC is scheduled to take place at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

>What time will the I-League Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC match will commence from 03:45 PM IST onwards.

>How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC online?

The match between Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan FC could be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

>Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC football match on TV?

The I-League Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC match will be televised in India on 1Sport Channel.

