I-League 2021-22: Aizawl is a Very Competitive Side, Says Real Kashmir Chief Coach David Robertson Ahead of Their Clash

After defending the IFA Shield successfully, Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC will look to get the maximum points at the start, as they square off against each other at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal on Monday.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson sounded confident.

“Our preparation was very good. We came early to Kolkata. The team played a few friendlies and took part in the IFA Shield. We played four I-League teams, and the team is looking solid in terms of fitness. We will take it one game at a time. In this league, any team is capable enough of defeating any of the others on the given day. So, we are ready for the challenge. We are looking forward to the season."

“Aizawl is a very competitive side. I know their coach Yan Law, who is a very good coach. They have some quality players. It will be a tough game for sure. We will make sure that we turn up and get all three points," he said.

Meanwhile, left-back Abhas Thapa is also very excited for the season. “All the players want to do well for the club and me too. This season the club has had one of the best sides in recent years. So, we are confident and ready to go for the Hero I-League," Abhas added.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC assistant coach Lalruatliana Sailo thinks of themselves as the contender for the upcoming season. “We had a good pre-season. The team has enough quality players. We are confident and hoping that we can start the campaign with a victory."

Samuel Lalmuanpuia has also shown positive intent for the first match. “We didn’t come here to participate. We want to win the trophy. All the players are happy and confident to win the championship this season."

