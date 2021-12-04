I-League 2021-22: Chennai City FC Fail Club Licensing, Kenkre FC Named Replacement

The upcoming 2021-22 season of the I-League will not have Chennai City FC as one of the participating clubs as they failed to comply with the AIFF Club Licensing Regulations despite being given “additional opportunity after assurances from the club including a detailed conference call. The I-League is slated to kick-off in Kolkata from December 26 and the AIFF Committee “wasn’t in an position to give any more opportunities to the club".

Hence, Chennai City FC will not be a part of the upcoming season and Kenkre FC, who finished runners-up in the I-League qualifiers, have been named as the replacement.

On top of being barred from participating in the I-League, AIFF also imposed a FIFA transfer ban on the club, which doesn’t allow them to sign players.

The I-League fixtures will be officially announced soon, AIFF said in its statement.

Currently, the women footballers of the country are in action in Kerala as the Senior Women’s National Football Championship is going on. The quarter-finals of the Championship are set to take place on Sunday (December 5). All the four quarter-finals - Manipur vs Assam, Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, Railways vs Goa and Maharashtra vs Mizoram - will be played on the same day with two of them (Odisha vs Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra vs Mizoram) being played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

The final of the tournament will take place on December 9.

