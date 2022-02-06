Home » News » Football » I-League 2021-22 Revised Fixtures Announced for Restart after Covid-19 Break

I-League 2021-22 (AIFF)
Here is the full revised schedule for the I-League 2021-22, which is set to resume on March 3.

Sports Desk| News18.com
KOLKATA // Updated: February 06, 2022, 20:43 IST

The I-League 2021-22 season is all set to resume on Thursday, March 3, 2022, with Sreenidi Deccan FC taking on TRAU FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground at 2 pm IST.

The I-League will be played across three venues in West Bengal – Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in Naihati, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

HERE IS THE FULL SCHEDULE -

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, in Phase 1 of the I-League, after which the league will be broken into two groups with Group A consisting of the top seven, while the bottom six will make up Group B.

In Phase 2 of the league, the teams in Group A will play once against each other in a round-robin format to determine the I-League 2021-22 champion, while those in Group B will also play each other in a similar format to fight for relegation.

first published: February 06, 2022, 20:36 IST