I-League 2021-22 Revised Fixtures Announced for Restart after Covid-19 Break

The I-League 2021-22 season is all set to resume on Thursday, March 3, 2022, with Sreenidi Deccan FC taking on TRAU FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground at 2 pm IST.

The I-League will be played across three venues in West Bengal – Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in Naihati, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

HERE IS THE FULL SCHEDULE -

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, in Phase 1 of the I-League, after which the league will be broken into two groups with Group A consisting of the top seven, while the bottom six will make up Group B.

In Phase 2 of the league, the teams in Group A will play once against each other in a round-robin format to determine the I-League 2021-22 champion, while those in Group B will also play each other in a similar format to fight for relegation.

