I-League 2022-23 to Kick-off on November 12 - Check Full Schedule

The I-League season is back, and it will kick-off at a venue that is synonymous with the love for the beautiful game – Malappuram! The town where fans throng to the stands whenever any football match takes place, will witness the opening match of the season as defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC and last season’s runners-up Mohammedan Sporting Club will play each other.
The last two seasons saw the league being played from within the confines of the Bio Bubble, as all the matches were played across Kolkata, Kalyani and Naihati. With the COVID restrictions lifted, the I-League is once again a pan-India affair, as 12 clubs are set to play in as many as 13 venues across the country.
Gokulam Kerala will play six of their home matches at the Payannad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala, while the other five will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, where they have already been playing in the previous campaigns. The Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, will also make its I-League debut, with Real Kashmir FC shifting to the venue from February onwards.
The Deccan Arena in Hyderabad and the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi will be the other two debuting venues in the league this season for Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sudeva Delhi FC, respectively.
Meanwhile, the I-League will return to one of it’s favourite venues, South Bombay, once again, with Kenkre FC hosting their home games at the iconic Cooperage. Over in Delhi, the historic Ambedkar Stadium will play host to Rajasthan United FC.
Amongst the other clubs, Mohammedan Sporting will operate from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, Churchill Brothers FC Goa from the Bambolim Stadium, Goa, Aizawl FC from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, RoundGlass Punjab from the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Panchkhula, while Imphal clubs NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will operate out of the Khuman Lampak Stadium.
“There’s a lot of excitement around this season’s I-League, with the league set to be held in the home and away format once again. We have taken great care to ensure that around 80 per cent of the matches will be played under floodlights, and that goes to show how much development most of these venues have gone through," said AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran. “I wish all the clubs the very best ahead of their campaign. May the best team win.
“We are committed to add value to the I-league by improving broadcasting quality and overall product quality. We have to already start working for the next season by actively involving clubs and our marketing partners to improve value proposition. The new management is serious about a league structure that will drive football in India to a new level."
12 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
13 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC
14 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC
14 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
15 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC
15 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan United FC
18 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
18 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
19 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Rajasthan United FC
20 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
20 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
21 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Kenkre FC
21 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
22 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
23 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Rajasthan United FC
23 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs NEROCA FC
24 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU FC
24 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
26 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC
27 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
27 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs TRAU FC
28 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
28 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC
29 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs NEROCA FC
01 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
01 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC
02 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC
03 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs NEROCA FC
04 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
04 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
06 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
06 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan Sporting
07 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
07 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
08 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC
08 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
10 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
11 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Aizawl FC
11 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC
12 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
12 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC
13 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Kenkre FC
14 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
15 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United FC
15 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC
16 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
16 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Real Kashmir FC
17 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC
20 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Borthers FC vs TRAU FC
20 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC
21 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
21 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
22 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
22 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Real Kashmir FC
05 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
06 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
07 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC
08 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC
08 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
09 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC
11 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
12 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir FC
12 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs NEROCA FC
13 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Aizawl FC
14 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Kenkre FC
15 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC
16 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC
17 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
17 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
18 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC
19 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
20 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC
21 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC
22 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
23 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs TRAU FC
23 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
24 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Real Kashmir FC
24 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
26 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
27 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC
28 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs TRAU FC
29 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs NEROCA FC
29 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC
30 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
01 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC
01 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
02 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
03 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
04 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
05 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
07 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
07 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Churchill Brothers FC
08 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC
08 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
09 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United FC
09 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
10 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
11 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC
12 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC
12 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala FC
13 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
13 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
16 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Rajasthan United FC
17 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC
18 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
19 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
19 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
20 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - NEROCA FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
22 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Kenkre FC
23 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC
24 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
25 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC
26 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC
26 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC
28 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
28 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Rajasthan United FC
01 Mar 2023 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC
01 Mar 2023 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
02 Mar 2023 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC
02 Mar 2023 - 7:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
TBA - TBA - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
TBA - TBA - Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
TBA - TBA - Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
TBA - TBA - NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan Sporting
TBA - TBA - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Real Kashmir FC
TBA - TBA - Kenkre FC vs TRAU FC
TBA - TBA - Mohammedan Sporting vs Sudeva Delhi FC
TBA - TBA - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs TRAU FC
TBA - TBA - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
TBA - TBA - NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers FC
TBA - TBA - Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC
TBA - TBA - Kenkre FC vs Aizawl FC
