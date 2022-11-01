I-League 2022-23 to Kick-off on November 12 - Check Full Schedule

The I-League season is back, and it will kick-off at a venue that is synonymous with the love for the beautiful game – Malappuram! The town where fans throng to the stands whenever any football match takes place, will witness the opening match of the season as defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC and last season’s runners-up Mohammedan Sporting Club will play each other.

The last two seasons saw the league being played from within the confines of the Bio Bubble, as all the matches were played across Kolkata, Kalyani and Naihati. With the COVID restrictions lifted, the I-League is once again a pan-India affair, as 12 clubs are set to play in as many as 13 venues across the country.

Gokulam Kerala will play six of their home matches at the Payannad Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala, while the other five will be played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, where they have already been playing in the previous campaigns. The Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, will also make its I-League debut, with Real Kashmir FC shifting to the venue from February onwards.

Advertisement

The Deccan Arena in Hyderabad and the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi will be the other two debuting venues in the league this season for Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sudeva Delhi FC, respectively.

Meanwhile, the I-League will return to one of it’s favourite venues, South Bombay, once again, with Kenkre FC hosting their home games at the iconic Cooperage. Over in Delhi, the historic Ambedkar Stadium will play host to Rajasthan United FC.

Amongst the other clubs, Mohammedan Sporting will operate from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, Churchill Brothers FC Goa from the Bambolim Stadium, Goa, Aizawl FC from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, RoundGlass Punjab from the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, in Panchkhula, while Imphal clubs NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will operate out of the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

“There’s a lot of excitement around this season’s I-League, with the league set to be held in the home and away format once again. We have taken great care to ensure that around 80 per cent of the matches will be played under floodlights, and that goes to show how much development most of these venues have gone through," said AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran. “I wish all the clubs the very best ahead of their campaign. May the best team win.

Advertisement

“We are committed to add value to the I-league by improving broadcasting quality and overall product quality. We have to already start working for the next season by actively involving clubs and our marketing partners to improve value proposition. The new management is serious about a league structure that will drive football in India to a new level."

Advertisement

SEE Full Match List

Advertisement

12 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

13 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC

14 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC

14 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

15 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC

15 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Rajasthan United FC

Advertisement

18 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

18 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

19 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Rajasthan United FC

20 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

20 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

21 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Kenkre FC

21 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

22 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

23 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Rajasthan United FC

23 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs NEROCA FC

24 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU FC

24 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

26 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Rajasthan United FC

27 Nov 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

27 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs TRAU FC

28 Nov 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

28 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC

29 Nov 2022 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs NEROCA FC

01 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

01 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC

02 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Aizawl FC

03 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs NEROCA FC

04 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

04 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

06 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

06 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan Sporting

07 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

07 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

08 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC

08 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

10 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

11 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Aizawl FC

11 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC

12 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

12 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC

13 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Kenkre FC

14 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

15 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United FC

15 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs NEROCA FC

16 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

16 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Real Kashmir FC

17 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC

20 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Borthers FC vs TRAU FC

20 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC

21 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

21 Dec 2022 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

22 Dec 2022 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

22 Dec 2022 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Real Kashmir FC

05 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

06 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

07 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC

08 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC

08 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

09 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC

11 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

12 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir FC

12 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs NEROCA FC

13 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Aizawl FC

14 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Kenkre FC

15 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC

16 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC

17 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

17 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

18 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC

19 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

20 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC

21 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC

22 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

23 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs TRAU FC

23 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

24 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Real Kashmir FC

24 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

26 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

27 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC

28 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs TRAU FC

29 Jan 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs NEROCA FC

29 Jan 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC

30 Jan 2023 - 7:00 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

01 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC

01 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

02 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

03 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

04 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

05 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

07 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

07 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Churchill Brothers FC

08 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC

08 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

09 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United FC

09 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

10 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

11 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC

12 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC

12 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Gokulam Kerala FC

13 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

13 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

16 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Kenkre FC vs Rajasthan United FC

17 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC

18 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

19 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

19 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

20 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - NEROCA FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

22 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Churchill Brothers FC vs Kenkre FC

23 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC

24 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

25 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC

26 Feb 2023 - 2:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC

26 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

28 Feb 2023 - 4:30 PM - Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

28 Feb 2023 - 7:00 PM - Mohammedan Sporting vs Rajasthan United FC

01 Mar 2023 - 4:30 PM - Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC

01 Mar 2023 - 7:00 PM - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

02 Mar 2023 - 4:30 PM - Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC

02 Mar 2023 - 7:00 PM - TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

TBA - TBA - Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

TBA - TBA - Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

TBA - TBA - Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC

TBA - TBA - NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan Sporting

TBA - TBA - Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Real Kashmir FC

TBA - TBA - Kenkre FC vs TRAU FC

TBA - TBA - Mohammedan Sporting vs Sudeva Delhi FC

TBA - TBA - RoundGlass Punjab FC vs TRAU FC

TBA - TBA - Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

TBA - TBA - NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers FC

TBA - TBA - Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC

TBA - TBA - Kenkre FC vs Aizawl FC

Read all the Latest Sports News here