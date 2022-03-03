I-League: Churchill Brothers Look to Bounce Back From First Round Defeat

Churchill Brothers would look to bounce back from their first round defeat when they take on Punjab FC in an I-League match in Naihati (West Bengal) on Friday.

Churchill had lost to Gokulam Kerala 0-1 in their opening match played before the I-League was disrupted for two months due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble and the Goan side would fancy their chances against Punjab.

Churchill assistant coach Mathias Costa wants to forget the first match and focus on the game at hand.

“Of course, we played a good first match. However, we didn’t get our result due to lack of finishing. So, we want to create more chances and score goals," he said.

Advertisement

“The boys are raring to go after the restart. It is always important to get something out of the game. We want to forget the last match and focus on the next to get all three points."

On the strength of their opponents, Costa said, “They have many experienced players and made very good signings. Of course, it will be a tough match. If we can convert our chances, we can get all three points."

Punjab coach Ashley Westwood is also upbeat about the prospects of his side.

“We went for a four weeks break and assembled as early as possible. Before coming here, we had a 2-week preparation period and luckily, all the players are fit to play. We are looking forward to the important match against Churchill Brothers who are one of the contenders to win the title," Westwood said.

In the other matches on Friday, Sudeva Delhi FC face Indian Arrows here while Real Kashmir FC play against Kenkre FC at Kalyani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.