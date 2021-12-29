I-League 2021-22 Likely to be Suspended for Two Weeks After Players Test Positive for Covid-19

According to reports, I-League is all set to suspended for two weeks after covid-19 cases were reported inside the bio-secure bubble in Kolkata. At least 15 players have tested positive for the virus according to FPJ.

The report further states that eight players from Real Kashmir FC, who have been put up at hotel Novotel, have tested positive for the virus.

In addition to that eight more players from seven other teams who have been putting up in the Kolkata hotel have tested positive for the virus.

The I-League committee is all set to meet in the afternoon and will announce the final decision.

The I-League, which started on December 26 with the game between Manipuri club Tiddim Road Athletic United (TRAU) FC and Indian Arrows at the Mohun Bagan ground here, is being held across three venues — the Mohun Bagan Ground, the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, and the Naihati Stadium in Naihati.

The number of teams in the I-League has increased this season, with as many as 13 clubs taking part. All the teams, along with the referees, officials, and volunteers have been housed inside bio-secure bubbles in four hotels across Kolkata.

