I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC Beat Kenkre FC to Go on Top of Table

RoundGlass Punjab dominated Kenkre FC 3 - 0 with the help of twin strikes from Juan Mera and a late strike from Luka Majcen to go on top of the table and maintain their unbeaten run at home in the Round 11 fixture of the I-League 2022-23 season played here at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. RoundGlass Punjab have claimed the top spot in the table in spite of playing a game less than Sreenidi Deccan who are second in the table.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made three changes to the starting line up with Hmingthanmawia, Ashis Pradhan and Krishnananda Singh starting instead of Deepak Devrani, Freddy Lallawmawma and Pranjal Bhumij. RGPFC started to attack the game from the start and put the Kenkre defence under pressure. Juan Mera gave the hosts the lead in the 3rd minute after dodging two defenders and finishing expertly past the Kenkre goalkeeper. RGPFC continued to pile on the pressure in the Kenkre and created some good chances but failed to convert. They doubled their lead through Juan Mera again who finished beautifully from outside the box in the 27th minute. RGPFC continued to dominate the rest of the half by maintaining 80 per cent of the ball.

The second half also started in the same fashion as the first half but Kenkre FC showed some intent to put pressure on the RGPFC defence but could not create any real clear-cut chances. RGPFC keeper was alert to chances created by the opposition and made a couple of good saves. RGPFC put the game away from the team from Mumbai by scoring their third goal in the 84th minute. Luka Majcen scored his 6th goal of the season by heading in a pin point cross from right-back Khaiminthang Lhungdim. Juan Mera was adjudged the Hero of the Match.

RGPFC have 23 points from ten matches while Kenkre FC have 10 points from eleven matches. RGPFC will face Sreenidi Deccan on January 17th at Deccan Arena, Hyderabad in their next match.

