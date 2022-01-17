I-League Winners Gokulam Kerala Drawn in Group D of AFC Cup in Maiden Appearance

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC were on Monday drawn with Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldvies in their maiden AFC Cup appearance in May-June.

“It is a difficult group because both the teams are experienced and have been playing the championship for long. But we are Gokulam and our spirit is that we are not afraid of anyone," said GKFC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

ATK Mohun Bagan, the runners-up side in the last Indian Super League season, will have an opportunity to join Gokulam Kerala in Group D if they win their preliminary and play-off matches of the AFC Cup, according to the draws held in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The group matches of AFC Cup, Asia’s second tier club competition, will be held in May and June.

The preliminary and play-off matches will be held in April.

>(With inputs from PTI)

