'I Saw That Xavi's Ideas Fit Mine': Robert Lewandowski Opens Up on His Barcelona Transfer

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski opened up on his big transfer move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this summer. Lewandowski, who won the FIFA Men’s Best Player Award for the past two years, decided to leave Bayern Munich after eight long years. He netted scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches for the German Giants, however, he was not happy with the contract extension that Bayern was offering which led to his transfer to Barcelona.

Bayern agreed a four-year deal worth 50 million euros ($50.4m), including five million in potential add-ons for the prolific striker who played a crucial role in their 2019-20 Champions League title-winning campaign.

Advertisement

Also Read: Bayern Confirm Interest in Kane But He’s ‘Dream of The Future’

Meanwhile, in recent years, Barcelona are going through a financial crisis which also forced them to let go of their greatest ever player Lionel Messi last season. The Catalan giants have not been able to perform at their potential in the last three seasons

Lewandowski said he will try to help the club to reclaim its glory as he talked about a new opportunity in his life.

“I’m here to help the club return to the top and win as many titles as possible. I have always wanted to play in a great La Liga club and this is a great opportunity for me. It is also a challenge for my private life," Lewandowski said while speaking to the club’s official media.

“I am a player who always wants to win. We have great players, with a lot of quality, in the squad. I am excited about what we can all achieve together."

Advertisement

The 34-year-old talked about playing under Xavi as he heaped huge praise for the Spaniard and said that under his management Barcelona are capable to win every title.

“I saw that his ideas fit mine. It has been easy to make the decision. I want to play and win titles and I know that with Xavi this will be very possible. He knows perfectly well how to lead Barca. He was an incredible player and now he is a great coach. He has a lot of future and I want to be part of it," he added.

Advertisement

Lewandowski further shared his excitement about joining Barcelona and said he was happy when the agreement became reality.

“I’m finally here. I am very happy to be at Barca. The last few days have been long, but in the end, the agreement has become a reality. I am ready to face this new challenge in my career. I’m a guy who likes to win games and titles. I hope the season begins and ends well in this regard," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.