'I Would Drop Ronaldo Because he Stopped Playing For His Club': Rooney on His Former Manchester United Team-mate

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is underway with the hosts suffering a 0-2 drubbing at the hands of Ecuador in the tournament opener on Sunday night. The near-month long showpiece event will see 32 teams vying for glory across 64 matches between November 20 and December 18.

Some of the biggest names from the world of football have gathered in Qatar hoping to lead their country to title win including global icons like Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Neymar (Brazil, Kylian Mbappe (France) among others.

In Pictures" FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

When England legend Wayne Rooney was asked which of the three from Messi, Ronaldo and Harry Kane (England) will he start, bench and drop, he gave an interesting reply.

“I would start Messi, bench Kane and drop Ronaldo because he stopped playing for his club," the former England captain said his first appearance as an expert panellist on Sports18 and JioCinema.

Also Read: Ecuador Skipper Condemns Qatar to Opening Day Defeat

Rooney recognised Kane, who is captaining England, as the key to the team’s progress, predicting the star to overtake him as the country’s all-time leading goal scorer.

“He (Kane) is a goal-scorer. If England goes far in this tournament, it is going to be because of Harry Kane," Rooney said. “I hope he scores those goals because England needs them if they have to win."

“I hope he does, but I do not think it will be tomorrow (vs Iran on Monday)," said Rooney when asked if Kane can break his England record.

Rooney picked Phil Foden as the X-factor For England.

Advertisement

“I think with his ability, he is never quite short of form. If he brings the form he has shown for Manchester City for England, it gives England an extra dimension to move ahead," Rooney said.

Rooney picked Germany to go all the way. “England has got a chance like all teams, but I’ve got a sneaky feeling for Germany. It is hard for me to say that. I think Germany is really organised and it is hard to beat them in the way they play. So, I have a small feeling for Germany," he said.

Read all the Latest Sports News here