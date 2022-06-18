'I Would Like to Face David Beckham': Former Barcelona Superstar Wants to Battle England Legend in a Game of Poker

Brazilian football star Neymar has expressed his wish to face David Beckham in a heads-up battle on the poker table. Neymar recently attended the European Poker Tour presented by Monte-Carlo Casino.

In an interview at the Casino, Neymar said “I would like to face David Beckham; I think Beckham is a guy that must play and he must be smart."

When asked why he wanted to pick Beckham out of all the players, Neymar cheekily replied, “I think he is very pretty, so I want to stare at him the whole time".

The PSG forward’s highest live poker victory occurred when he finished sixth in the Brazilian Series of Poker, earning himself a total of $21,072. His most recent live cash was from the PokerStars European Poker Tour when he managed to finish at the 55th position and took home €5,620.

Neymar isn’t the first footballer to have won money at the PokerStars European Tour. His former Barcelona teammates Arturo Vidal and Gerard Pique also bagged a total of €487,410 in the 2019 tournament in Spain.

The Brazilian made his first in-person appearance at the Poker World Series 2022 event in Las Vegas. Unfortunately for Neymar, he could not replicate his stellar performances on the football field at the poker table. He was eliminated quite early in the tournament.

While his participation may have ended prematurely, Neymar would have had a tantalising look at the pro poker circuit, which he wants to pursue after his football career ends. He has been a PokerStars representative for some years and became the company’s cultural ambassador, appearing in promotional initiatives and advertisements.

“I’m a competitive guy who likes to win anything and you have a chance of winning a trophy in tournament poker, I think the thrill of the tournament is great, whether you’re low on chips or whether you have a lot," Neymar said in the interview.

The Poker World Series is the largest annual poker tournament that has a wide variety of events for poker players to win. The ultimate aim is to secure the prestigious Poker World series bracelet. All the action will resume next week at the Monte Carlo resort and casino, with two-time Poker World series bracelet winner Marco Johnson retaining the chip lead.

