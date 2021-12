IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Pip Mohammedan Sporting in Extra Time to Make Semi-final

Defending champions Real Kashmir FC fought hard to beat local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in the extra time to advance to the semi-finals of the 124th IFA Shield in Kalyani on Wednesday. RKFC’s Mizoram recruit Lalchhawnkima struck the all-important goal in the 98th minute to take them to their second successive semi-finals of the IFA Shield.

Earlier both the teams pressed hard but could not get a decisive goal taking the match into the extra time.

In another quarterfinal at the East Bengal ground, Sreenidi Deccan FC beat George Telegraph, riding on a 70th minute goal from Lalromawia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.