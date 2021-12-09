Home » News » Football » IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Pip Mohammedan Sporting in Extra Time to Make Semi-final

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Pip Mohammedan Sporting in Extra Time to Make Semi-final

Real Kashmir FC beat Mohammedan SC in IFA Shield quarter-final. (Fran Gonzalez Twitter Photo)
IFA Shield defending champions Real Kashmir made the semi-finals with an extra time 1-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting.

PTI
Kolkata // Updated: December 09, 2021, 01:10 IST

Defending champions Real Kashmir FC fought hard to beat local heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in the extra time to advance to the semi-finals of the 124th IFA Shield in Kalyani on Wednesday. RKFC’s Mizoram recruit Lalchhawnkima struck the all-important goal in the 98th minute to take them to their second successive semi-finals of the IFA Shield.

Earlier both the teams pressed hard but could not get a decisive goal taking the match into the extra time.

In another quarterfinal at the East Bengal ground, Sreenidi Deccan FC beat George Telegraph, riding on a 70th minute goal from Lalromawia.

first published: December 09, 2021, 01:10 IST