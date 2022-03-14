Igor Stimac Looking at Fresh Faces for International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus

Change is a constant with the Indian men’s football team as they prepare for back-to-back International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, to be played in Bahrain on March 23 and March 26, respectively, with both matches kicking-off at 9.30pm IST.

The team, under head coach Igor Stimac, have been sweating it out in the preparatory camp being held in Pune from March 10. The international friendlies do act as rehearsal for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be played later in the year.

Igor Stimac is eager to try out the new faces in his squad in the games against Bahrain and Belarus.

“Looking to perform well, I’m trying to see the new faces and see how they can play international matches," Stimac said in a press virtual conference on Monday. Roshan Singh, Jerry Mawia, Danish Farooq, Suhair VP and Anwar Ali are some of the newcomers in the team for the international friendlies.

“The pace in ISL is way below international football. Sometimes we are impressed by some in the Indian Super League but they need to show how they can do internationally," he added.

Stimac though added that his planning is well underway for India to give a good account of themselves, despite the strong opponents.

“We have planned opponents well, Bahrain is a very competitive side and will show us where we stand. We will give chances to youngsters and see whether we can count on them for the upcoming games," he said.

When asked about the latest development on whether India will be playing Belarus, who have had sactions placed on them as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stimac said: “We are in touch with FIFA about what is happening in Ukraine and possible sanctions but for now, the game is on and we are going to Bahrain, where the game will be played."

With Sunil Chhetri being ruled out for the two matches, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels even though the team will miss having him on the pitch, the team can’t be too dependant on him.

“We know how well Sunil bhai has been for us and the impact he brings but we need to take it as a challenge and not be too dependent on him. At times he won’t be there, we played without him in Qatar and in Dubai too. He is a great player and has been phenomenal. He will be missed but we have to not be too dependent on him and others have the chance to perform," Gurpreet said during the press conference.

India will be playing the final round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifying matches in Kolkata from June 8. India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. 24 teams have been divided into six groups and the group winners, and the five best 2nd placed teams will earn a ticket to the Asian Cup in China.

When asked about India’s chances at the qualifiers, Stimac said that India are favourites and the team will have to play like it.

“Our chances are there. We are favourites in the group and we are hosting it but we need to earn it. We have to prepare and perform on the pitch," he said.

“As a favourite in the group, we need to play more attacking football and take more risks but I am not going to talk openly about tactics," he added.

