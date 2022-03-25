Igor Stimac Looking at 'New Team with Fresh Faces and Energy' against Belarus

India men’s football team might not face the opposition of the likes of Belarus quite often, but head coach Igor Stimac accepted they are “well-known" to him.

Coming on the back of a loss to hosts Bahrain in an international friendly, India will take on the European side, after some confusion due to sanctions placed on them as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite being critical of his players after their previous performance, Stimac wants his players to be brave enough to “take risk" on Saturday.

“There will be some big changes for the Belarus game. I want to introduce a new team with fresh faces and energy which will give us more stability in the passing front," the head coach told the media at a press conference ahead of the clash.

Advertisement

“Friendly games are the best opportunity to give players the chance to perform, and I believe if you don’t take risks, you will never succeed," he added.

“Belarus are a very well-known opposition to me. They are much more technical than Bahrain. They have recently played against higher ranking teams such as Belgium and Wales. They play much more defensive and counter-attacking football. But I don’t see them being that much defensive against us," Stimac said, stressing the need to get the basics right.

Even though Belarus have managed to end the game as the winner on only two occasions in their last 10 games, losing the rest but will have a full-strength squad available. Stimac said the Indian players will have to pull through despite the challenges of bubble life.

Advertisement

“International football is more demanding especially when we are playing higher-ranked teams. There is a huge difference in the energy levels. I understand the players are mentally exhausted from staying in a bio bubble for long. But I want my players to get used to such energy levels of playing in international football," Stimac said.

The international friendlies are to help the team’s preparation for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifying matches which will be held in Kolkata from June 8 onwards. India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. 24 teams have been divided into six groups and the group winners, and the five best 2nd placed teams will earn a ticket to the Asian Cup in China.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.