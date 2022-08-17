'I'm Buying Manchester United': Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Announcement Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

In a stunning announcement on Wednesday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said he’s going to buy Premier League football club Manchester United

“I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.

However, Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The football club had a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday’s close.

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team’s struggles on the pitch. The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

More recently, former Man United star Gary Neville had launched a scathing attack on the way the club is being run. His explosive comments came in the wake of the club’s stunning 0-4 loss to Brentford that pushed them to the last spot in the Premier League standings after just two games in the season.

“We are continually saying the same things about the same people. However, I can’t believe that Ralf Rangnick said they were going to need open-heart surgery. He was the guy that was going to come in and direct this club moving forward beyond his coaching role," Neville said on Sky Sports.

He continued, “They have obviously not listened to him, or have got a complete inability to bring players into the club - and that’s the problem now. Manchester United, in the past, over the last 10 years, have always answered the fans’ anger through money and spending it in the transfer market. The problem is now, nobody wants to take the money - and that is the issue.

Nobody wants to take the money. They can’t spend the money and that is a big problem. As I said at half-time if you are a player watching that performance in the first half, what are you thinking about coming to this club? It is a great football club. It is a magic football club. It has been the biggest thing in my life and I could not be more proud to support the club.

“But at this moment in time, it is really, really desperate. There is no leadership, there is no voice. You can’t blame an individual player or the manager; you have got to look above and look to the very top now.

