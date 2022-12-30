'Immortal: Forever With Us' - World Mourns Pele's Death as King of Beautiful Game Passes Away

Football legend, Brazilian icon and a three-time World Cup winner Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82. Widely regarded as the ‘Greatest of All Times’, Pele fought a long battle with cancer which later caused him “multiple organ failure," as stated by the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

The news was first confirmed by the legend’s family. Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento posted on Instagram, “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

After the demise, the world - from US President to football stars - all came together to honor “O Rei" (The King), who transformed the sport during a long professional career that began when he was a teenager.

The US President Joe Biden shared an old picture of him meeting with Pele in a stadium and gave his condolences. He tweeted, “For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.

Today, Jill and I’s thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."

Former US President Barack Obama mourned Pele’s death and called him “one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game."

Former US President Bill Clinton called Pele a global icon as he remembered the football legend as a great humanitarian.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid his tribute to Pele

Pele’s death is huge loss to Brazil and therefore Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning, while president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is due to take office Sunday, tweeted: “Thank you, Pele."

Pele was not only a Brazilian legend, he was a pioneer in football world. His legacy will always be cherished and his void can never be filled. Footballers from across the world shared their condolences for the departed soul. Neymar said Pele “transformed football into an art," France’s Kylian Mbappe said his legacy “will never be forgotten," and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo called him an “inspiration to millions." While, Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi wrote “Rest in peace."

