In Pictures: Hyderabad FC Win Their Maiden ISL Trophy

The coveted ISL was on offer as Hyderabad FC took on Kerala Blasters (ISL) Fans were allowed into the stadium for the finals after having played the season behind closed doors (ISL) Hyderabad FC Playing 11 (ISL) Kerala Blasters Playing 11 (ISL) Hyderabad FC’s Head Coach Manuel Marquez (ISL) Kerala Blasters’ Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic (ISL) Rahul KP scored Kerala’s lone goal in the final (ISL) Hyderabad FC celebrate Sahil Tavora’s equaliser (ISL) Laxmikant Kattimani came up big in the penalty shoot out to help Hyderabad FC win their first title (ISL) A dejected group of Kerala Blasters players are beyond consolable as they lost their third ISL final (ISL) A jubilant Hyderabad FC unit celebrates their coach after their maiden title (ISL)
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.
first published: March 21, 2022, 13:05 IST