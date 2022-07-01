Inappropriate Sketch Overshadows Mexican Football Club's Kit Reveal

Kit unveilings are one of the few things that keep football fans interested throughout the lengthy and often tedious off-season. Well, it didn’t go as planned for Mineros de Zacatecas, a football team from Mexico.

The team have been mocked online after the eagle-eyed supporters discovered something odd in the images of the club’s new jersey. Along with the beautiful art on the walls behind the players, there was an inappropriate sketch that was not spotted by the PR team.

The club put together an exhibition of beautiful photographs of their players wearing the home and away kits, as well as the goalkeeping outfits. Everything looked to be going smoothly at first, with the photographs receiving several praises on social media.

Advertisement

That was until fans started spotting the inappropriate and filthy graffiti in the backdrop. In the photo just above the player’s elbow, a sketch of male genitalia protruding like a sore thumb could be seen, completely ruining the promotional photograph.

Mineros de Zacatecas are already regretting their failure to verify the imagery before making it public on social media. They are garnering international attention but this is not how they would have wished to achieve such acclaim.

The Liga de Expansion MX team has only been around since 2014, and they currently play semi-professional football. Mineros (Miners) was chosen as the club’s name because the city is famous for its silver mines that were discovered in the late 16th century and are credited with giving the city its foundation. Zacatecas is one of the world’s leading producers of silver and gold.

Advertisement

Prior to this summer, they probably wouldn’t have drawn much attention outside of Central America, but after failing to notice that photos of players wearing their new uniforms had crude phallic writing on the walls behind them, they are suddenly going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.