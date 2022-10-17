IND vs BRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

After consecutive losses to the United States of America and Morocco, hosts India have already crashed out of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The Indian Tigresses will now look to salvage at least a point when they clash against Brazil in their final match of the tournament on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The young Indian side showed grit and determination against Morocco on Friday, putting in a strong performance both at the back and in the middle of the park.

They held the Moroccans at bay until halftime but conceded three goals in the second half. Indian Goalkeeper Melody Chanu was at her best for India between the sticks. Without her brilliant saves, the scorecard could have read similar to the 8-0 thrashing they received at the hands of USA in their opening fixture.

With nothing much on stake, Thomas Dennerby’s side might go all out against the South American nation. Brazil will have to win this fixture to seal their place in the knockout stages. The Brazilians defeated Morocco 1-0 in their opening match of the World Cup and then shared the spoils against the United States 1-1 in their second game. This might be a much easier encounter for them but they will not want to take the Indian side for granted.

Ahead of the match between India and Brazil; here is everything you need to know:

The match between India and Brazil will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, October 17, at 8:00 pm IST.

India and Brazil Possible Starting XI

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Melody Chanu (Gk), Astam Oraon (c), Neha, Kajol Dsouza, Lynda Kom Serto, Anita Kumari, Babina Devi, Purnima Kumari, Nitu Linda, Kajal, Varshika

Brazil Predicted Starting Line-up: Leilane Soares (Gk), Ana Julia, Myka, Maria Guta, Kadima (c), Carol, Aline, Lara Dos Santos, Rebeca, Alice Helena, Jhonson

