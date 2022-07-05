India Drawn in Group D of FIFAe Nations Cup 2022

India have been drawn in Group D of the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022, which is set to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, later this year.

With the draw for the FIFAe Finals held in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, July 4, 2022, India, who were in Pot 4, were the last team to be drawn, and hence were placed in Group D.

ALSO READ | Indian U-17 Women’s Football Team Assistant Coach Alex Ambrose Sacked for Sexual Misconduct

Joining the eTigers in Group D are the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Mexico, and Morocco.

Advertisement

Group D: Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, India.

How it works

The FIFAe Nations Series kicked off at a domestic level, with each country selecting their most skilled players via selection processes such as domestic tournaments to compete in the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers, where they went head-to-head in hopes of securing one of the 24 spots at the FIFAe Nations Cup.

Advertisement

The nations around the world were split into five zones: South America, North & Central America, Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. The nations battled it out in their zone’s FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers, beginning with a Group Stage, leading into a Knockout stage.

Each nation chose three players after the qualification tournaments to represent their country in a 1v1 format, with one game played on PlayStation, and one on Xbox. Each zone had a dedicated number of spots to qualify for the FIFAe Nations Cup. The qualified nations from each zone join the host country, Denmark, in Copenhagen in August.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.