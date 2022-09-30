India Footballer Suhail Bhat Makes it Into Global List of Talented Youngsters

The Guardian has released their list of the most talented 60 youngsters born in 2005. The list features budding players from traditional football powerhouses like Brazil, Germany, Italy and France.

However, one name has pleasantly surprised many fans and pundits. India’s Suhail Bhat has made it to the coveted list. The 17-year-old from Kashmiri is one of the brightest talents of Indian football.

Bhat currently plays for Indian Arrows and has impressed with his goal-scoring prowess.

Full of self-belief, Bhat has excelled at every level so far which includes scoring on his Under-16 debut for India against United Arab Emirates in 2021.

Pundits are already backing him to succeed the prolific Sunil Chhetri.

The Guardian’s list also includes another promising 17-year-old, Travis Patterson.

The young footballer played for Aston Villa’s Under-21 team at the age of 15. Patterson has also represented England Under-17s and trained with Villa’s first team last season.

Premier League pundits are backing Patterson to make it big because of his versatility and technical proficiency.

As many as five players from Serie A and one from Serie C have been included in the list. This is primarily due to the fact that most prominent European clubs like Manchester United have their own youth development programs.

Talented youngsters are increasingly breaking into their first teams and this will likely increase in the coming years as clubs focus more on youth development. There are several examples to support this argument.

Zidane Iqbal and Alejandro Garnacho are now both recognised as first-team fringe players rather than youth-team hopefuls. Fabio Miretti at Juventus is another player who transitioned successfully in the senior team of The Bianconeri.

