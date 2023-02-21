Home » News » Football » India to Play Qatari Friendlies Ahead of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

India to Play Qatari Friendlies Ahead of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

The Bibiano Fernandes-coached Indian colts will play two friendly matches against Qatar on February 27 and 28. The Indian team qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 17:37 IST

New Delhi, India

India U-17 Men's Football Team (IANS)
India U-17 Men's Football Team (IANS)

India will play two friendly matches against Qatar on February 27 and 28 as part of their preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

The Bibiano Fernandes-coached Indian colts qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November.

ALSO READ| Gareth Southgate’s Contribution to English Football to be Immortalised in a Play

The Blue Colts also played friendly matches with UAE U-20 and Uzbekistan U-17 last month.

RELATED NEWS

The Squad:

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ashish, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar.

Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 21, 2023, 17:37 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 17:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks