Home » News » Football » India U-17 Men's Football Team to Play Qatari Friendlies in February

India U-17 Men's Football Team to Play Qatari Friendlies in February

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year

Advertisement

IANS

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 10:15 IST

New Delhi, India

India U-17 Men's Football Team (IANS)
India U-17 Men's Football Team (IANS)

The India U-17 men’s national football team will play two friendly matches against their Qatar counterparts on February 23 and 26, 2023 in Qatar as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year. The team is now training in Goa.

ALSO READ| FIH World Cup 2023: India Hit Eight Past Japan in Classification Game; Argentina Hammer Chile; South Africa Rout Malaysia

In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management has also called up a number of other potential players to their camp, an AIFF media release said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The India U-17 team played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan U-17 team in Goa on January 22 and 24, 2023. Bibiano’s boys won the first match 2-0 before losing the second 0-3.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 26, 2023, 22:42 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 10:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks