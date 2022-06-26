India U-17 Women’s Football Team Lose 2-0 to Mexico

The India U-17 women’s football team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Mexico U-17 in their last match of the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Vilesse, Italy on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Mexico netted one in each half to wrap up the match, with Katherin Sillas and Alice Gallegos getting on the scoresheet.

It was a rather frantic start to the game in the opening exchanges, as both the sides looked to settle down to a good rhythm in the match. Mexico edged the opening exchanges in terms of creating the chances, but India also had efforts of their own.

India custodian Melody Chanu was called into action early on, as she often came off her line to punch Mexican crosses and corners away from danger. She was again called into action on the 14th minute, when she came off her line to produce another save, but Katherin Sillas was present to turn the rebound into the net.

The Young Tigresses looked to pounce on the break against their opponents, and attacker Anita Kumari did just that on the 20th minute, latching on to a stray clearance, before darting up the pitch into the Mexican third. However, she soon ran out of real estate and passing options, as she had to turn back and recycle the ball to her own defence.

Neha looked lively on the left, as she dummied her marker to find some space, before sending in a cross that was headed wide by Anita on the 26th minuite.

Sillas had another chance from the left that she put wide on the 28th, before Giselle Espinoza sent her free-kick from long range into Melody’s hands. With less than five minutes of the first half left on the clock, Neha again broke down the left, this time, her cross evading Anita and Kajol Dsouza.

The first half came to an end as Mexico took their slender lead into the dressing room, as India came out with a change – Sudha Ankita Tirkey replacing Kajal.

India soon had a good chance from a free kick around 30 yards out, as defender Purnima Kumari lined up her shot. However, her effort went over the cross-bar. Minutes later, Young Tigresses custodian Melody Chanu was once again called into action as she came off her line to produce a diving save.

With less than 10 minutes left on the clock, Shubhangi Singh surged up the pitch to create a decent chance for India, as she passed the ball to Anita, whose cross was a little ahead of Neha, as the latter was robbed of the ball.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby threw caution to the winds making a double substitution to bring on Misha Bhandari and Pinku Devi in place of Naketa and Nitu Linda, with just a few minutes left on the clock.

However, Mexico soon scored in the third minute of added time through Alice Gallegos to secure the victory.

