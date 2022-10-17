India vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

The gulf of skill between the Indian side and their opponents in Group A of the FIFA U-17 World Cup was quite evident in their first two matches. The hosts are already out of contention for a place in the knockout stages of the tournament but will take the field against football giants Brazil in their last match of the prestigious tournament.

This will be a huge learning experience for the young Indian women who will be backed by the fans in Bhubaneswar, regardless of their dismal outing.

Also Read: Basketball: India U-17 Seal Historic World Cup Spot in 88 Years After Winning Asia Cup Silver

Advertisement

India suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco in their second match which confirmed their exit from the tournament. Coach Thomas Dennerby’s side was absolutely battered by the United States in their opener, conceding eight goals and failing to find the net even once.

Against the mighty Brazilian side, Team India will be looking to limit their goal-scoring prowess and score a goal or two of their own. It is obvious that the Brazilian side is light years ahead in terms of footballing abilities but if India manages to pull off a miracle by trouncing the World number nine, they will redeem themselves and restore their pride.

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil; here is all you need to know:

What date will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil will take place on October 17, Monday.

Where will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

What time will the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil begin?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India and Brazil will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports18 Network in India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Indian Teenager Donnarumma Gukesh Becomes the Youngest to Beat Magnus Carlsen as World Champion

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the Voot and JioTV app and website.

India vs Brazil Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Anjali Munda (Gk), Astam Oraon (c), Neha, Kajol Dsouza, Lynda Kom Serto, Anita Kumari, Babina Devi, Purnima Kumari, Nitu Linda, Kajal, Varshika

Brazil Predicted Starting Line-up: Leilane (Gk), Ana Julia, Myka, Guta, Kadima (c), Carol, Aline, Lara, Rebeca, Alice, Jhonson

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here