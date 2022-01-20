AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, India vs Iran Live Score and Updates: India Gaining Control of the Match; IND 0-0 IRN

INDIA

Manisha Kalyan - Manisha is a household name ever since she scored the goal against Brazil in November last year. Her pace and ability to cut through can benefit India when they need to be clinical and quick.

Ashalata Devi - She is the captain of the team has the most number of caps (64) in the squad. The duo of Ashalata and Sweety at the back is solid with the Manipur being a mainstay in the team.

IRAN

Afsahneh Chatrenoor - The striker has 16 national caps and is extremely accurate with her feet and head. Afsaneh was the player who scored a fantastic curling free kick against Gokulam. She was also Shahrdari’s goalscorer against Jordan’s Amman FC.

Sara Ghomi - With 52 national caps and 17 goals, she is the most experienced player in the squad. She is the top Iranian female goalscorer of all time and from 2012 to 2016, she successively scored the most number of goals in the Kowsar Women’s League.